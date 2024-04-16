BlackMagic has released DaVinci Resolve 19 update, which adds a number of AI-based features to the video editor. About this reports Engadget.

One of the innovations is the ability to edit videos using text. AI will transcribe clips and open a new window with text, where it will detect passages with speech from different people and allow you to delete these passages or find them in the text.

Another new feature in DaVinci Resolve is color editing. Color Slice will allow you to change the tone of the video based on six vectors (red, green, blue, yellow, cyan, and magenta) along with a special skin tone slider.

The AI-based IntelliTrack feature has also been added, allowing you to select tracking points for stabilization and effects.

Another function uses artificial intelligence to remove digital noise or graininess from video without much effort on the part of the user.

Other innovations include the Film Look Creator, a new module that will allow users to choose one of the templates, such as 65 MM, cinematic, or others, and customize it to their preferences. The new Defocus Background will allow users to simulate shallow depth of focus with realistic masking.

These and other new features can already be tried out, as DaVinci Resolve 19 is already available in open beta. The standard version of the video editor remains free, while the Studio version costs $295.