Apple is planning to update its entire Mac lineup with new M4 chips, which will be designed with a focus on artificial intelligence. This was reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

It is reported that the company is already approaching the start of production of the new M4 chip, which will have at least three varieties. The chips will be used to update all Mac models.

Apple is currently aiming to release updated computers at the end of 2024. During this period, they plan to release a new iMac, 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. In the spring of 2025, 13″ and 15″ MacBook Airs will also appear, Mac Studio – sometime in the middle of next year, and Mac Pro at the end of 2025.

The M4 line of chips will have an entry-level version called Donan, which will be used in MacBook Pro and Air, as well as Mac Mini. A more powerful chip called Brava will be used in Mac Studio. A top-of-the-line processor codenamed Hidra is being developed for the Mac Pro.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple’s computer sales have fallen by 27% since 2022, and the launch of the MacBook with the M3 chip did not help much to remedy this situation, as the chips did not have a big advantage over the M2. In addition, the company is now trying to catch up with Microsoft and Google in the development and implementation of artificial intelligence in devices.