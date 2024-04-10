Apple is increasing iPhone production in India. Last fiscal year, the company produced $14 billion worth of smartphones at local enterprises. Bloomberg reports this.

According to people in the know, the company now produces up to 14%, or about one in seven, of its smartphones in India. This indicates that Apple is accelerating efforts to reduce its dependence on China amid rising geopolitical tensions.

China remains the main center of iPhone production and the largest overseas market. But it is there that Apple’s revenues are falling due to the emergence of new competitors, such as Huawei Technologies Co. and the expansion of the ban on the use of foreign technology in the workplace.

As you know, government policy in India provides financial incentives to try to attract high-tech production to the country. It is emphasized here that this has helped companies such as Apple to expand local production.

“We will build on this momentum and are committed to a stable and transparent policy regime that’ll turn India into a globally trusted manufacturing hub,” said the Indian government.

According to media reports, in the fiscal year that ended in March, Foxconn Technology Group assembled almost 67% of iPhones produced in India, and Pegatron Corp. 17%. The rest of the iPhones were made at Wistron Corp.’s plant, which was taken over by Tata Group last year.