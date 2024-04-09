Global shipments of personal computers (PCs) returned to growth in the first quarter of 2024 after two years of decline, according to market research company International Data Corporation (IDC), Reuters reports.

The PC market grew by 1.5% year-on-year, reaching 59.8 million units in the first quarter, and returned to pre-pandemic levels. The availability of AI-powered PCs is expected to boost demand for these devices, helping the market recover.

Demand over the past two years has also been affected by the economic situation, with high interest rates and steady inflation forcing companies and customers to postpone system upgrades.

The situation has also deteriorated in China, traditionally the largest consumer of desktop PCs, which has affected the global picture, IDC said.

Last month, another research company, Canalys, reported that the US PC market is expected to grow by 7% and 10% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“Despite China’s struggles, the recovery is expected to continue in 2024 as newer AI PCs hit shelves later this year and as commercial buyers begin refreshing the PCs that were purchased during the pandemic,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

China’s Lenovo Group once again topped the list with a 23% market share, followed by HP Inc and Dell Technologies with market shares of about 20% and 15.5%, respectively. Apple showed an increase in shipments of 14.6% and had a market share of 8.1%.