The publication continues below the advertisement

Piranha Games has presented the official gameplay trailer for MechWarrior 5: Clans. This is the new installment of the 3D mech-action franchise.

In the story, players will follow a group of warriors during Operation Revival, a full-scale invasion of the Inner Sphere.

Armed with modern BattleMech combat vehicles, players will take part in new missions and deal with exciting and challenging tactical gameplay.

MechWarrior 5: Clans is coming in 2024 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.