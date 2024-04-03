BlaBlaCar’s global office has attracted €100 million in investments that will be used to develop the company. The service also shared its results, including in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of BlaBlaCar in our country.

«With this €100 million investment, we will be able to execute our ambitious growth strategy, including several M&A transactions that we are currently working on,” said BlaBlaCar co-founder and CEO Nicolas Brusson.

According to him, the additional funding will allow the company to develop new projects, encourage innovation, and explore opportunities for new acquisitions.

Commenting on the results for 2023, the company announced a profit of EUR 253 million. This is 29% more than in the previous year. For the first time in 24 months, the company became profitable and ended 2023 with a positive EBITDA.

In addition, the company said that 80 million passengers used BlaBlaCar services in 2023. This is 23% more than a year earlier.

In Ukraine, the number of registered users last year amounted to almost 11 million. This is the highest figure among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. For comparison, Poland has about 6 million registered users and Romania 1.5 million.