It seems that Microsoft has finally realized that the idea of distributing desktop programs on a regular subscription basis instead of a one-time purchase is not very popular with users: the other day, the company announced a preview version of Microsoft Office 2024, which will be available for purchase “once and for all.”

It is clear that the new package is primarily focused on business – this version will be called Microsoft Office LTSC 2024 (Long-Term Servicing Channel) and will be supported for five years.

It is reported that the package will not include all Microsoft 365 products (it will not include Microsoft Publisher, which will soon cease to exist, and Microsoft Teams, which can be downloaded separately) and not all features, especially those related to cloud services. The commercial preview version of Microsoft Office LTSC 2024 will be available next month.

But in addition to the business version, there will also be an option for ordinary users – Microsoft Office 2024, which will also receive five years of support. The company notes that although the cost of Office LTSC 2024 will rise by 10% compared to previous releases, the version for individual consumers will not rise in price.

Currently, it is reported that both versions of Microsoft Office 2024 will be available on Windows 10, Windows 11, and macOS, with more details to be announced later, closer to the full release, which is due later this year.