To ensure national security and communications resilience, Taiwan plans to create its own satellite Internet network to avoid dependence on the odious Elon Musk’s Starlink service, The New York Times reports. This initiative reflects Taiwan’s urgent need for a reliable backup internet system, given the geopolitical tensions with China and the vulnerability of the existing infrastructure.

Starlink, a project of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has gained worldwide recognition for providing vital internet connectivity during critical situations such as the Tonga earthquake and Russia’s attack on Ukraine. However, concerns about the potential risks of relying on a service under Elon Musk’s unilateral control are prompting Taiwan to create its own satellite network.

Located just 128 kilometers from China, Taiwan is often subject to cyber threats and military provocations. The urgent need for a self-sufficient communications system was highlighted by the Internet outages that occurred in Ukraine due to military operations, making the need for an autonomous satellite network clear to Taiwanese government officials.

This is an ambitious undertaking aimed at creating a constellation of satellites independent of the current market leader, SpaceX, which is actively cooperating with China through the activities of Tesla electric car manufacturer Elon Musk in Shanghai. Taiwan’s plan involves significant investments: the government has allocated $1.3 billion for the space program, aiming to launch its first communications satellite by 2026.

The island is also looking for bridging solutions by entering into agreements with existing satellite operators to guarantee connectivity until its network is operational. These partnerships with companies such as SES and Eutelsat OneWeb will provide additional assurances of Taiwan’s internet resilience.

Taiwan’s initiative is not only about ensuring the security of communication channels – it is also an opportunity to strengthen its position as a technology center, building on its reputation as a leading semiconductor manufacturer. The satellite project is seen as a way to establish Taiwan as an important player in the space industry, capitalizing on its existing strengths in technology and manufacturing.

However, Taiwan’s plans face significant obstacles, including the high costs associated with launching satellites, which have traditionally been dominated by several global players, including SpaceX.