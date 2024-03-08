The 20th annual BAFTA Game Awards 2024 will be held on April 11, and the day before, the committee published a list of all nominees.

Baldur’s Gate 3 received the most nominations from the BAFTA Game Awards judges, with 10 in total. It is followed by Spider-Man 2 with 9 nominations and Alan Wake 2 with 8.

In total, 40 games in 17 different categories were nominated for the BAFTA Game Awards 2024. The full list can be found below.

Best game:

Animation:

Alan Wake 2;

Hi-Fi Rush;

Hogwarts Legacy;

Spider-Man 2;

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Artistic achievement:

Alan Wake 2;

Baldur’s Gate 3;

Cocoon;

Diablo IV;

Final Fantasy XVI;

Hi-Fi Rush.

Audio achievement:

Alan Wake 2;

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III;

Hi-Fi Rush;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;

Spider-Man 2;

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

British game:

Cassette Beasts;

Dead Island 2;

Disney Illusion Island;

Football Manager 2024;

Viewfinder;

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Reals of Ruin.

Debut game:

Coccon;

Dave the Diver;

Dredge;

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musicial;

Venba;

Viewfinder.

Evolving game:

Cyberpunk 2077;

Final Fantasy XIV;

Fortnite;

Forza Horizon 5;

Genshin Impact;

No Man’s Sky.

Family:

Coccon;

Dave the Diver;

Disney Illusion Island;

Hi-Fi Rush;

Hogwarts Legacy;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Game beyond entertainment:

Chants of Sennaar;

Goodbye Volcano High;

Tchia;

Terra Nil;

Thirsty Suitors;

Venba.

Game design:

Cocoon;

Dave the Diver;

Dredge;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;

Spider-Man 2;

Viewfinder.

Multiplayer:

Baldur’s Gate 3;

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III;

Diablo IV;

Forza Motorsport;

Party Animals;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Music:

Alan Wake 2;

Assassin’s Creed Mirage;

Baldur’s Gate 3;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;

Spider-Man 2;

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Narrative:

Alan Wake 2;

Baldur’s Gate 3;

Dredge;

Final Fantasy XVI;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

New intellectual property:

Chants of Sennaar;

Dave the Diver;

Dredge;

Hi-Fi Rush;

Jusant;

Viewfinder.

Performer in a leading role:

Amelia Tyler as the narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3;

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man 2;

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3;

Samantha Beart as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3;

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2.

Performer in a supporting role:

Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3;

Debra Wilson as Sere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;

Ralph Ineson as Sidolphus Thelamon in Final Fantasy XVI;

Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2;

Tony Todd as Venom in Spider-Man 2;

Tracy Wiles as Jaeira in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Technical achievement:

Alan Wake 2;

Final Fantasy XVI;

Horizon Call of the Mountain;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;

Spider-Man 2;

Starfield.

EE Players’ Choice:

Baldur’s Gate 3;

Cyberpunk 2077;

Fortnite;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;

Lethal Company;

Spider-Man 2.

Voting for the EE Players’ Choice award is open now, so you can go to the official website and vote for your favorite game.

The winners of the BAFTA Game Awards will be selected by the BAFTA’s international membership, which includes experienced game industry practitioners with a variety of experience in game development and production.