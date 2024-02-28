Google’s teams are working around the clock to resolve the issues following the recent criticism of Gemini. This includes the creation of “racially correct” images using the company’s AI tool, writes The Economic Times.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a memo that the issues surrounding the situation had been resolved. In this way, he responded to comments from users who were outraged by images created with Gemini.

“I know that some of its responses have offended our users and shown bias – to be clear, that’s completely unacceptable and we got it wrong,” Pichai said. “Our teams have been working around the clock to address these issues. We’re already seeing a substantial improvement on a wide range of prompts.”

At the same time, Google CEO added that no AI is perfect, especially at this stage of the industry’s development. However, the company will analyze what happened and make sure that it has completely fixed everything.

Google has recently apologized for what it describes as “inaccuracies in some historical images” created with Gemini.

The statement came after criticism that the tool depicted groups of people who were definitely white, such as German soldiers during the Nazi era, as people of color, which is an over-correction of problems with racial prejudice.