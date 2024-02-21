Did you know that if your phone gets wet, you can put it in rice to absorb all the moisture from the gadget? This wisdom is many years old, but Apple has decided to shake up the canons of home engineering and calls for an end to lawlessness.

Gizmodo reports that an iPhone support document does not recommend putting the device in rice to dry. Small particles of rice can get inside the phone and damage it.

The document also mentions and discourages other “folk wisdom” such as drying near an external heat source or inserting a cotton swab inside the charging connector.

Instead of resorting to rice, Apple offers users an alternative solution. If your iPhone or charging connector gets wet, Apple recommends doing the following:

Unplug the cable from your iPhone and unplug the other end of the cable from the power adapter or accessory. Don’t plug the cable in again until your iPhone and the cable are completely dry.

Tap your iPhone gently against your hand with the connector facing down to remove excess liquid. Leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow.

After at least 30 minutes, try charging with a Lightning or USB-C cable or connecting an accessory.

If you see the alert again, there is still liquid in the connector or under the pins of your cable. Leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow for up to a day. You can try again to charge or connect an accessory throughout this period. It might take up to 24 hours to fully dry.

If your phone has dried out but still isn’t charging, unplug the cable from the adapter and unplug the adapter from the wall (if possible), and then connect them again.

If the tips above didn’t help you, it’s best to contact a qualified technician to repair your gadget.