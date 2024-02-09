OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is in talks with investors to raise funding for an initiative to increase global chip manufacturing capacity and expand AI capabilities. This was reported by Reuters with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, such negotiations are at an early stage. They are being conducted, in particular, with investors from the UAE. The project is called truly large-scale – according to informed sources, it may require $5-7 trillion.

Sam Altman’s fundraising plans are aimed at solving the problems that hinder OpenAI’s growth. These are obstacles such as the shortage of AI chips needed to train large language models that underlie systems such as ChatGPT.

As part of the negotiations, Sam Altman proposes a partnership between OpenAI, investors, chipmakers, and electricity suppliers. Together, they can invest in the construction of factories, which will then be operated by chipmakers.

Recently, Bloomberg reported that Sam Altman, who is working to raise billions of dollars from investors to produce chips, intends to use the money to create a network of semiconductor factories.