Players who purchased the Delux edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had the opportunity to play the game a few days earlier – on January 29 instead of February 2. However, they immediately encountered a problem that forced Rocksteady Studios to shut down the servers.

When first logging into the game, some players could see that they had already completed the entire story. Rocksteady Studios immediately informed X (Twitter) that they were aware of the issue and that they would need to shut down the game’s servers to resolve it.

We’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion. To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers. During this time the game will be… — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) January 29, 2024

A day after the first message from the developers on social media, they published another post saying that they were conducting technical work during which the game would be offline.

Update: the developers reported that the technical work was completed and players could return to the game again. Apparently, the problem with players seeing the entire storyline has also been fixed.