Sony Pictures presents the second official trailer for the fantasy action movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The film will be released on March 21, 2024.

“The sequel to the fantastic adventures from the original Ghostbusters universe! The new and old generation of Hunters must join forces to confront a threat of unprecedented proportions and save the world from a second Ice Age!” reads the description of the film.

The cast includes: Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum of Solace), Carrie Coon (Ghostbusters: Out of the Woods), Finn Wolfhard (It, Stranger Things), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Out of the Woods, The Gifted).

The first Ukrainian trailer for the upcoming film was released last November.