Embracer Group has canceled an unannounced game in the Deus Ex series and laid off Eidos Montreal, the studio that has been working on the project for the past two years. This is reported by Bloomberg.

The layoffs and cancellation of the project are part of the company’s cost-cutting efforts. Eidos Studio, which was supposed to start full development of the game later this year, will now be working on a new original franchise.

News about the new Deus Ex began to emerge at the end of 2022, after Embracer Group acquired the Western studios of Square Enix. In addition to Eidos, the company also acquired Crystal Dynamics, which is working on the new Tomb Raider, as well as Square Enix Montréal.

No details about the new original project have been disclosed. However, Eidos Montreal released a statement confirming that 97 employees were laid off from the studio. The canceled game was not mentioned.

Over the past year, Embracer Group closed the Free Radical Design, Volition, and Campfire Cabal studios and laid off more than 900 employees across all subsidiaries.