Audi Q7 crossover updated (again): small changes for a big car

It seems that the company has once again decided to play its game with delaying the release of the Audi Q7: like its predecessor, the second-generation Audi Q7 crossover is delayed on the assembly line for a few more years. And in order to “freshen up” the car, the developers have offered several updates for the Audi Q7.

The first and foremost change is the optics: new matrix LED headlights with laser elements and modified OLED lights.

The new headlights and lights not only update the look of the Audi Q7, but also allow for more personalization options: you can change the optical pattern. Five new wheel options and three body color options also work for personalization. Finally, the radiator grille, front bumper, etc. have changed.

But there are no changes in the technical part. The Audi Q7 crossover still uses V6 engines – TDI diesel (231 or 286 hp) and TSI gasoline (340 hp); they work together with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Air suspension is mandatory, and a swivel rear axle is available for an additional fee.

There are no global changes in the cabin either. All the interior updates of the Audi Q7 are invested in a new display design and minimal changes to the trim materials.

Sales of the updated Audi Q7 will begin in the first quarter of this year. The price of the new model in Europe is already known – from 79 300 euros.