The new American crossover Chevrolet Equinox: are we waiting for it in Ukraine?

The American crossover Chevrolet Equinox is a “local” product” created for the US market. However, when you look at the streets of Ukrainian cities, you see a lot of American models like this around. Will the new Chevrolet Equinox appear among them?

MEZHA10 Оформлюй онлайн автоцивілку від будь-якої страхової компанії зі знижкою 10% на hotline.finance по промокоду

It probably would have been nice. At the very least, this 4.65-meter-long Chevrolet Equinox crossover looks interesting: rough shapes, almost straight glazing lines, trapezoidal wheel arches. Moreover, the design changes significantly depending on the version, of which there are three declared for the Chevrolet Equinox model: LT (silver and white car), RS (red car), ACTIV (green car).

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The latter option is a novelty in the model lineup: this Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV is designed to demonstrate the “spirit of adventure” that lives in the car. Special off-road tires help to achieve this. The car also features original 17-inch wheels and a dark radiator.

In addition, the Chevrolet Equinox crossover is ready to offer a 175-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo engine and an 8-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, and a control system with an off-road mode. If you don’t need all this, there is also a car with only front-wheel drive. However, in this case, the engine will be mated to a CVT variator.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The interior of the new Chevrolet Equinox is quite modern and attractive. A pair of 11-inch displays is responsible for instrumentation and control of music and additional functions, and there is a separate climate control unit with physical buttons. The ACTIV version gets original trim with logo embroidery on the headrests, while the RS version offers red stitching and a sport steering wheel.

The launch of the new Chevrolet Equinox in the United States is scheduled for mid-2024. I wonder when it will be able to come to Ukraine? And in what condition?