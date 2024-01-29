NASA showed an image of the Japanese spacecraft Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), which successfully landed on the Moon on January 19. This is stated in the agency’s report.

The lander in the image is indicated by the arrow. The image was captured on January 24 by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). It captured the SLIM as it flew over the SLIM landing site.

“LRO acquired the image at an altitude of about 50 miles (80 km). Bright streaks on the left side of the image are rocky material ejected from the nearby, relatively young Shioli crater,” NASA said in a statement.

The agency also showed an animation that allows you to assess the changes in the terrain after the Japanese module landed on the Earth’s satellite.

As a reminder, Japan became the fifth country in the world to make a soft landing on the Moon after the USSR, the US, China, and India. However, the soft landing of the JAXA SLIM spacecraft on the Moon was not so soft. During the descent, the vehicle tipped over and is lying upside down.