There are rumors about the games that will be shown during Sony’s State of Play presentation, which is supposedly scheduled for January 31, 2024. This is what insider Nick Biker, one of the founders of the XboxEra website, writes about in a cryptic way.

Among the games mentioned in Nick’s tweet: Rise of the Ronin, Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Sonic Generations Remaster, Silent Hill 2, Until Dawn Remaster, Metro 4, and Ken Levine’s Judas.

Earlier, we wrote that Metro 4 events are taking place in Russia again, and even more so, partially in Moscow.

UPDATE. In addition, it was reported that the new Metro will be a VR game called Metro Awakening.

 