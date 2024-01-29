There are rumors about the games that will be shown during Sony’s State of Play presentation, which is supposedly scheduled for January 31, 2024. This is what insider Nick Biker, one of the founders of the XboxEra website, writes about in a cryptic way.

On the 31st (roughly), Ronins will Rise, we’ll die stranded, have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream. Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you’ll need to catch the metro. Just don’t be a Judas about it. — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 28, 2024

Among the games mentioned in Nick’s tweet: Rise of the Ronin, Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Sonic Generations Remaster, Silent Hill 2, Until Dawn Remaster, Metro 4, and Ken Levine’s Judas.

Earlier, we wrote that Metro 4 events are taking place in Russia again, and even more so, partially in Moscow.

UPDATE. In addition, it was reported that the new Metro will be a VR game called Metro Awakening.