Apple is preparing for a major iOS 18 update to be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Bloomberg has called iOS 18 potentially “the biggest update in Apple’s history” and it is expected to bring a host of new artificial intelligence features to the iPhone.

In November, Bloomberg reported that Apple is aiming to make iOS 18 the most “ambitious and compelling” update in recent years. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, these plans remain unchanged. Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software development, told employees that the update, codenamed Crystal, would introduce ambitious changes to the entire operating system.

The main expected features of iOS 18 include:

Updated Siri, which will use a new artificial intelligence system based on the technology of large language models;

Integrate AI into the Messages app to ask questions and automatically complete sentences;

New AI features in Apple Music to create automatically generated playlists;

Integrate generative AI into iWork apps like Keynote and Pages.

In addition, Apple plans to add generative AI features to Xcode to help developers build new apps faster.

Although the specific details of the new features are still being kept under wraps, it is clear that Apple plans to go beyond just improving AI in iOS 18. The update is expected to bring significant changes to the iPhone experience, making the upcoming WWDC conference in June a significant event for Apple enthusiasts and developers.