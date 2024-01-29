Illuminaton has released the official trailer for Despicable Me 4. Its premiere is scheduled for July 3, 2024.

“…Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls Margot (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dena Guyer), and Agnes (Madison Polan) welcome a new member of the Gru family, Gru Jr. who is intent on tormenting his dad,” the project description says.

The studio promises that this time Gru will have new sworn enemies. These are Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his fatal girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara). Judging by the trailer, it will be awesome again!

As a reminder, Despicable Me was released in 2010. The sequel, Despicable Me 2, was released in 2013. And the premiere of Despicable Me 3 took place in 2017.