Платформа Pika Labs для створення відео на базі штучного інтелекту оголосила про запуск Pika 1.5 – своєї найдосконалішої моделі генерації роликів. Про це повідомляє Tom’s Guide.

Реліз моделі відкриває нову сторінку у створенні штучних відео, адже особливість новинки полягає у гіперреалізмі. Реалістичні рухи людей і тварин, які отримали назву Pikaffects, додають чимало творчих можливостей.

Pika 1.5 має інтуїтивно зрозумілий інтерфейс, розрахований на користувачів різного віку. Компанія прагне зробити створення відео доступним для всіх, хто хоче перетворити будь-яку концепцію на високореалістичний відеоконтент.

Засновники Pika вважають, що люди хочуть більшої реалістичності у створених ШІ медіа, і задовольняють цей попит, покращуючи кожен візуальний елемент платформи.

Pika 1.5 вже привернула увагу користувачів – і вони в захваті від моделі. Люди діляться створеними роликами на платформі X. І ті мають справді дивовижний вигляд! Приміром, @LinusEkenstam опублікував добірку відео, яку варто переглянути.