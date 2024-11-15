The healthcare system is evolving thanks to modern technologies, and one of the key innovations comes from Salva Health in Colombia. The company has developed a portable, AI-powered device for breast cancer detection and recently won the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024.

In an interview with Mezha.Media the CEO of Salva Health Valentina Agudelo shared insights on how the device was developed, its production cost, and the company’s plans for the future.

First of all, congratulations on your victory at Startup Battlefield! How do you feel about it?

Disrupt is one of the biggest platforms for startups worldwide and just having the chance to participate was extremely gratifying. It was an amazing experience for us to understand what it’s like to engage with investors in Silicon Valley and learn about emerging technologies.

Winning the competition has been overwhelming. I genuinely admire other competitors and consider them extremely skilled. Their solutions are highly innovative, with meaningful purposes, this was truly inspiring for us.

In the end, I think it came down to presenting disruptive solutions that also had a meaningful impact. I’m very grateful the judges recognized the deeper purpose behind Salva Health, as well as its innovative approach.

Overall, it was an incredible experience. The aftermath of winning has been amazing as well. We’ve received a lot of interest, both in terms of investment and commercial opportunities.

As I understand, you decided to create the device about six years ago. Can you tell us more about that?

Actually, the idea for the breast cancer detection device came while I was still at university. We had an internal entrepreneurship competition, and for that, I partnered with two of my best friends.

Together, we developed a theoretical project to create a device that could detect breast cancer early in underserved populations. The idea was initially theoretical, inspired partly because one friend’s mother had thyroid cancer, while another’s had breast cancer.

That time we discovered an irony with breast cancer mortality: it has one of the highest survival rates when diagnosed early, yet it remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women. If we could get the patients to doctors in time, doctors could treat them successfully. So we realized it was up to us, as entrepreneurs, to address this.

Our project ended up winning the internal competition six years ago, which reinforced our belief in its importance. We began by networking with people we knew and partnered with a research lab focused on innovative oncology solutions – together we developed our first MVP.

After a few trials, we noticed trends suggesting that this concept could indeed be viable. This led to a partnership with an insurance company, and with its support, we were able to develop the entire research protocol.

We spent nearly five years on the research and development process. COVID-19 delayed us a bit, however it was a very robust research phase and eventually, we reached the point where we could officially launch the device.

Can you explain in detail how it works? And how do you use AI in it?

The device is called Julieta, and it’s actually quite simple. We developed it with underserved populations and rural areas in mind, so our main focus was on portability and simplicity. It doesn’t require continuous access to electricity or a stable internet connection. With just one charge, we can perform over 1,000 screenings.

There are six electrodes for each breast, which are placed on the woman’s chest and connected to the device. The system then connects via Bluetooth to a user interface, whether it’s a phone, tablet, or computer. The trial can be initiated simply by pressing Start on the interface.

The device first conducts an internal validation to ensure the electrodes are properly connected, and then begins the trial. Afterward, it exports the data from the measurements. This data is sent to our AI, where it is interpreted, and the results are then delivered back to the user interface.

In terms of AI, there are two major components. The first is the predictive AI, which interprets the results and provides the risk assessment. The second is the automation AI, which ensures the screening process is fully automated.

What we provide is an assessment of breast cancer risk, not a diagnosis. Our system identifies women who need to be prioritized for further diagnosis and treatment. Specifically, the device categorizes women as either at risk for breast cancer, healthy, having anomalies with no signs of malignancy, or having anomalies with a potential for malignancy. With this information, the healthcare system can prioritize patients who need proper diagnosis.

Do I understand correctly that you only have a prototype of your device at this point?

No, we’ve already completed the device and the validation process is finished. We are waiting on our approval in Colombia, it should come early next year so we can commercially launch. In fact, we’ve already screened over 2,300 patients in 11 healthcare centers, across four cities in Colombia.

What do you need to produce this device, and how expensive is it? Also, how many devices do you plan to produce next year and perhaps in 10 years?

In terms of cost, the device is actually very inexpensive to produce – it costs us around $300 per device. This low cost is a major advantage, as it allows us to scale production efficiently. We’ve already outsourced parts of the production and supply chain, making it even more cost-effective. Our plan is to start next year with 200 devices in Colombia, aiming to reach 2,000 by year-end. From there, we hope to expand to millions of devices over time.

You’re going to produce and launch it in Colombia. Do you have plans to sell it abroad in the United States, Europe, or Asia?

Yes, the production process is a bit of a mix. We import raw materials from supplying countries, for example China, and then do the final assembly of the product in Colombia.

Our internationalization strategy is based on expanding through regulatory approvals. Since this is a medical device, we need sanitary approval in each country we enter. Right now, we’re waiting on approval in Colombia, which covers six countries in Latin America. That’s our first step in expanding within Latin America.

From there, we plan to gain FDA certification in the United States. Once we have that, we can enter the CE market in Europe, expand to Southeast Asia, and then to other regions like Africa and Australia with TGA approval.

So our timeline is focused on reaching underserved populations through expansion in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa. For developed countries, we’ll prioritize FDA approval for the U.S. market and then expand into Europe.

You mentioned that the production cost is about $300. How are you funding the project?

We have completed our pre-seed funding round, which has enabled us to fund the entire research and development phase of the project. During this round, we primarily received support from angel investors, along with one VC, and several grants that contributed to our progress.

Now, we’re initiating our seed round and seeking VCs and larger investors interested in supporting us through the project’s launch phase.

How many people are in your team? Do you plan to expand beyond Colombia to other countries?

Right now, our team consists of 12 experts, and we are in the process of hiring two more. This will bring us to a team of 14 in November.

Our team includes professionals in biomedical engineering, mathematics, computational fields, business administration, and software engineering – making it a very well-rounded and robust team.

We do plan to expand further, potentially late next year, once we finalize our funding round and begin the commercial launch. At that point, we will look for opportunities to hire internationally as well.

Is it possible that in the future women could walk into a regular shop and buy your device for personal use without needing to visit a hospital?

Yes. Right now, we’re approaching our product with two different commercial lines: institutional and personal. The institutional line is the one we’re launching first and it includes the device we exhibited at TechCrunch.

This device is primarily intended for use in commercial settings, where multiple women can access it. Our main clients for this line are insurance companies, healthcare centers, and pharmacies.

The personal-use product is still in development. While it uses the same core technology, we’re redesigning the physical components to make it easier for people to buy and use at home. This version would allow for personal use, for you and your family, for example.

What are the short-term and long-term goals of Salva Health?

Short term, our primary goal is to launch our product and expand throughout Latin America.

Long term, over the past six years we’ve gained significant experience within the healthcare system, which has highlighted both barriers and opportunities that could be addressed through technology. Our first product focuses on breast cancer, but Salva Health has a very big vision that extends far beyond that.

We’ve identified opportunities to use similar devices for early disease detection in other areas. As we expand, we plan to focus on cardiovascular diseases and diabetes as well. This approach creates a significant opportunity to impact millions of lives by enabling early detection of these critical conditions.

While breast cancer will remain central to Salva Health for the foreseeable future, our long-term vision is to expand into other areas of early disease detection. With our expertise, support, and patient engagement, we’re confident we can address these challenges.