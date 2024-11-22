Theads, Meta’s alternative to X, will start showing users more posts from people they follow and fewer recommendations. This was stated by the head of the platform Adam Mosseri, The Verge reports.

In a post on Threads, Mosseri wrote that as a result of these changes, users should receive more interactions from people who follow them than from random users of the social network. He also noted that the company is still working on balancing the number of recommendations in the feed.

The Meta social network was prompted to make these changes by a large number of users switching to BlueSky, which shows all posts from people you follow in chronological order in the feed. The number of users using BlueSky has grown from 15 million in September 2024 to 21 million as of November 2024.

Despite BlueSky’s popularity, Threads is still ahead, and by a long shot. In November alone, 15 million new users registered on the platform, but the popularity of competitors is forcing the company to make changes.