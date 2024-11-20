New details about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone have appeared on the Internet. This time, the information was shared by insider @saaaanjjjuuu.

According to the leak, the main camera of the Galaxy S25 Slim will receive a new 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP5 sensor, which, according to some reports, will have a size of 1/1.56 inches. By the way, Samsung may also install it in the Galaxy Fold 7.

Samsung’s Upcoming S25 slim model expected camera details 200MP “1/1.56” Isocell HP5

50MP “1/2.76” Isocell JN5 (UW)

50MP “1/2.76” Isocell JN5 (3.5x) May use the new ALoP tech due to slimness (Launch Q2 2025) pic.twitter.com/MFa72MBNs4 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 19, 2024

As for the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra model, it will also get a 200MP camera, but it will most likely be a different sensor.

The Galaxy S25 Slim’s ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras will use a 50-megapixel JN5 sensor (1/2.76″, 0.64 micron pixels). According to the insider, the smartphone’s telephoto camera will have a 3.5x optical zoom. It will allegedly use the All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) design that Samsung introduced recently. It inverts the traditional periscope design by placing the lenses in front of the prism instead of behind it.

The advantage of this layout is that it can be packed more densely – the ALoP modules are shorter and thinner than in the traditional periscope design. And thinness will be the main advantage of Galaxy S25 Slim.