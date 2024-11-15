Microsoft has again decided to close the Beta channel for Windows 10, less than a year before the system’s complete end of support. The company announced this in a blog post to the latest test update.

Microsoft relaunched the Beta channel for Windows 10 in June 2024. At the time, the company said that the operating system would continue to be updated with new features, and the channel was needed to test them before the full release. However, now it has been abandoned once again.

The blog says that all users who are members of the insider program and use the Beta will be automatically transferred to the stable channel. The company will also continue to release updates to the system, but it is unknown whether they will include new features.

We remind you that official support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025, in less than a year. If users continue to want to use the system and receive security updates, they will have to pay for it.