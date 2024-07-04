On GOG.com you can pick up the good action/adventure The First Templar – Special Edition for free. The offer is valid for another 2 days.

The First Templar is a single-player/cooperative action/adventure from the Bulgarian studio Haemimont Games (Tropico 3/4/5, Surviving Mar, Victor Vran, Jagged Alliance 3), released in 2011. The game tells the story of a French Templar and his companion, a noble lady who was declared a heretic. The player must uncover the secrets of the Knights Templar and discover the secret of the Holy Grail. The heroes face powerful opponents including Saracens, knights of French King Philip IV and the Holy Inquisition.

The First Templar doesn’t have a very high Metacritic score – 57/100 for the PC version. The Steam rating is better – 73/100.