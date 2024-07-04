ACEMAGIC, which is mostly known for producing a variety of minicomputers, has introduced the ACEMAGIC X1 laptop, which features two screens.

The laptop has two 14-inch FHD displays. One is made in the usual laptop format, and the additional one is attached to the side on a 360-degree hinge.

This system has several applications. First and foremost, it is an additional display for a laptop, but the ability to fold the additional screen completely back also allows the laptop to be used as a tablet.

In addition, the ability to tilt the secondary display all the way back and leave the laptop open allows you to give presentations, show videos, or even play games. In general, there are many applications for such a system.

The company has not yet gone into technical details, but it did provide some information. ACEMAGIC X1 will have a 10-core, 12-thread Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16 GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, and 1 TB of PCle 3.0 storage.

On the edges, the laptop will have one Type-C port for charging, another Type-C with a speed of 5 Gbps, which will also work as a display port, one USB 3.0, also with a speed of 5 Gbps, and HDMI 2.0.