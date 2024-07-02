Microsoft has already officially announced that support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025, but for users who don’t want to say goodbye to the operating system, there is an option – paying the company for further security updates in the form of Extended Security Updates.

However, according to Tom’s Hardware, it won’t be just Microsoft that you can pay for, as there is another company that will offer paid security updates – 0Patch. Micropatch provider 0Patch guarantees updates until at least 2030 and makes it cheaper.

Microsoft’s Windows 10 security update will cost companies $427 for three years, while 0Patch offers updates for $27 per year for the Pro version and $37 per year for the Enterprise version, which is much cheaper than the tech giant’s offer. The provider even offers a version with free updates.

0Patch, among other things, also offers security updates that are faster and don’t require a computer reboot. They fix all the same issues as Microsoft, and sometimes even find new vulnerabilities and bugs faster than the company.

There is also a possibility that by October 2025, a very limited number of users will need such services, as the share of Windows 11 has already reached 29.7%, although Windows 10 still retains a large lead, with 66.1% of users using the system.