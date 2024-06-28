Envision - smart binoculars with augmented reality

At the beginning of the year, we told you about Swarovski’s smart binoculars, which can recognize birds and animals. The new Envision smart binoculars from Unistellar have similar functionality, but can identify more than a million locations, including mountains and trails, and more than 200,000 objects in the night sky. The Verge reports on the device in its article.

The French company already has experience in creating smart telescopes that automate the process of finding and photographing objects such as stars and planets. Now, Unistellar has integrated its developments into binoculars equipped with 50 mm Nikon lenses and an augmented reality system that overlays additional information on top of the real image.

Envision connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and uses its GPS and other sensors to determine your location. Using the app, the smartphone also transmits various information to the binoculars from an online database that contains “millions of map features, including mountains, hills, trails, water sources, stars, galaxies, and other celestial objects.” There is also an option to download offline maps if you are traveling to an area with limited Internet access.

Envision’s battery life is about five hours. However, after the battery runs out, you can continue to use the gadget like regular binoculars.

One of the interesting features of Envision is the ability to fix the binoculars on an object. After that, you can pass the device to another person, who can use the binoculars’ hints to find the same object.

Unistellar has created a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the release of Envision. It has already raised more than $1 million of the $2.5 million goal. The cost of the smart binoculars starts at $699 for the first investors. The expected retail price is $1199. The first deliveries are scheduled for November 2025.