Steam has introduced a new gameplay recording tool built into the platform. The new feature has 2 modes of operation: background recording and hotkey recording.

In the background, the function will automatically record the entire gameplay of the user. When the video folder runs out of space, new recordings will automatically replace the old ones.

If you have an interesting moment in the game and want to easily find it later on the recording, you can leave a mark right during the game with the key combination Cntrl+F12.

In addition, Steam will analyze your video and mark interesting events on the timeline with separate tags.

This feature will only work in games with the appropriate support. Valve has already released an SDK and API for developers to integrate this feature into their games.

The feature is still in beta testing. To use it, you need to go to the Steam settings and in the “Interface” section and in the “Participate in Steam client beta testing” field select Steam Beta Update.