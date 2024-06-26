CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing that produces budget gadgets, will hold a presentation on July 8, where three new products are expected to be unveiled. They are to be the brand’s first smartphone CMF Phone 1, Watch Pro 2 smartwatch, and Buds Pro 2 headphones.

We have already talked a bit about CMF Phone 1 in May. It is said to have a 6.67-inch OLED display (Full HD+, 120 Hz), a Dimensity 7300 chip, 8 GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging.

A turn for the best.

CMF Phone 1. Coming 8 July. pic.twitter.com/SG4vowRRdQ — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 25, 2024

The company has published a teaser that demonstrates an interesting feature of CMF Phone 1. Users will probably be able to customize the back of the smartphone. Leave your options in the comments.

As for Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2, there is no information yet. We can expect the usual upgrade of features compared to their predecessors.