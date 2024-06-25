Tesla has announced a new recall of its Cybertruck electric pickup trucks. This time, due to body parts that may fall off, as well as problems with the wiper, which we recently reported.

The first recall affects all Cybertrucks manufactured since May 26, 2024 – a total of 11,383 pickups. These vehicles may have a loose body panel in the cargo area. This element is attached with glue, but over time, it can come off the vehicle. There have been several similar precedents in recent weeks.

The second recall is related to a malfunction of the wiper motor. It can fail due to an electrical overvoltage in one of the components.

Tesla said it is working with suppliers Valeo and USI to identify the problem and replace the wiper motor with a Cybertruck.