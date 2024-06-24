The latest update of the Android operating system for Google Pixel smartphones should close many security holes. Security patches are a common part of updates for almost all operating systems, and it seems like “nothing” has happened. However, according to Forbes, there is a much more interesting twist to this story than it might have seemed at first.

Google itself did not go into details about the security issues that were fixed, which is also a common practice. But the U.S. government’s directive to federal employees may be more concerning. Thus, they are required to install the update within the next 10 days (until July 4) or stop using Google Pixel smartphones.

“The warning is directed at government agencies, but other enterprises should do the same and mandate full employee compliance. Personal users should also take heed, especially if they connect their devices to any enterprise systems,” Forbes reports.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has posted a notice in the Catalogue of Known Exposures (KEV), where the description of the problem is also quite simple:

“Android Pixel contains an unspecified vulnerability in the firmware that allows for privilege escalation.”

GrapheneOS has also taken notice of the issue. And to make matters worse, the X report says that CVE-2024-32896 doesn’t only affect Pixel smartphones, so users of other Android smartphones should also keep an eye out for updates.