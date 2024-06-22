Microsoft is testing changes to Windows 11, planning deeper integration between smartphones and PCs through the Phone Link program. Windows insiders in the beta program can now test three new Phone Link features that improve the connection between PC and smartphone.

The new features are being gradually rolled out to beta channel insiders running Windows 11 Build 22635.3790 or later and require Phone Link version 1.24052.124.0 or later.

The main additions to Phone Link include:

Users can view battery status and connections from their smartphone in the Start menu;

Access to phone messages, calls, and photos is now available from the Start menu;

Users can complete actions on their computers that were started on their smartphones, as they also appear in the Start menu.

Phone Link already offers a variety of connectivity options between smartphones and PCs, with specific features differing between Android and iPhone devices, as well as between different Android models. These new features, however, promise a more integrated experience, and it appears that Microsoft will continue to expand support for smartphones to be used with Windows 11 computers.