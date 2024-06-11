Fortunately, Elon Musk has stopped commenting on the war in Ukraine, but Apple is not so lucky. After all, the billionaire spoke out to his multimillion audience on social network X against the integration of ChatGPT into Apple devices, which was announced at the WWDC 2024 developer conference. Musk even threatened to ban Apple devices in his companies and take them away from visitors at the entrance.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” Musk wrote in X.

Elon Musk has long criticized Sam Altman and OpenAI, and earlier this year he even sued the company, accusing it of wanting to make money and abandoning its mission to develop artificial intelligence that would benefit humanity.

After the launch of ChatGPT in the fall of 2022, Elon Musk became one of the biggest critics of the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence. In 2023, he was one of more than 1000 signatories of an open letter in which renowned scientists and tech industry leaders called for a halt to AI experiments.

However, a few months later, Musk created the xAI company, which itself began developing artificial intelligence models and is now valued at $24 billion after raising funding.