91mobiles in partnership with OnLeaks shared new renders of Pixel Watch 3, Google’s upcoming smartwatch.

The watch will have dimensions of 40.79 × 40.73 x 14 millimeters and the same round 1.2-inch display as the previous model. The Pixel Watch 3 will run on Wear OS, and its case will be available only in black, but users will have access to various straps.

Compared to the Pixel Watch 2, the third model will be slightly thicker, which allowed Google to add a larger 307 mAh battery to the watch.

There are also rumors that the new watch will come in two sizes, for the first time in the series, as only the 41mm Pixel Watch 2 model is currently available.