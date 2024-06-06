Nothing founder Carl Pei published a new video in which he said that the company is preparing to focus on artificial intelligence before the release of the Nothing Phone (3).

The video demonstrates a new concept for the user interface on the home screen. In this concept, the home screen no longer works as a simple place for apps and widgets, but is fully personalized and dynamic.

It will show saved tickets for upcoming events, important notes from the Internet, relevant notifications, weather, and all other information that the user may need at any given moment.

There's been a lot of hype around AI. Some great, some confusing. It’s great to see new companies rethinking the user experience and form factors. However, there is no doubt that smartphones will remain the main consumer AI form factor for the foreseeable future. With over 4… pic.twitter.com/ERJc7xhwBa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 5, 2024

This concept also introduced an AI-based assistant, which will also be entirely about customization and customization for the user.

“The way we use our smartphones needs to be redefined. The current user experience hasn’t evolved for more than a decade! The next era needs a highly personalized, dynamic, and cross-device interface. One that also creates a human connection that makes tech feel more at ease to interact with,” the post says.

Pei says that Nothing is now trying to build a bridge from smartphones that are created and operated through programs to the next generation of devices that are more personal, dynamic, and that know what you need and when you need it.

However, all of these features are still just prototypes, although we are guaranteed to see the use of artificial intelligence in one form or another in Phone (3). Pei also noted that you can’t just sell people an incomprehensible device, and the introduction of such innovations must make sense and be useful to the end user.