Google Maps is changing the way it processes user location data. Instead of backing up data in the cloud, Google will soon store it locally on users’ devices, The Verge reports.

Google reports that the changes will take effect on December 1 this year. Until then, users can save information about their travels from the cloud.

Chronology is a feature that tracks users’ movements based on the smartphone’s location.

Now, instead of linking all this information to a Google account, the company will link it to devices. Google first announced this change in December 2023 as part of its efforts to strengthen privacy.

Earlier, the company began removing places like abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters, weight loss centers, and other similar locations from the timeline and updated maps to prevent authorities from accessing this information.

Google will try to save your history on your device before deleting it, unless you enable the appropriate setting to prevent this from happening. After that, the company will delete all data that is older than this period.

In the Google Maps settings, you will also see options for how long the history will be stored on your device – 3, 18, and 36 months or until you delete it yourself.