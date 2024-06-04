ASUS has introduced a new line of ASUS Prime graphics cards – Prime GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, Prime GeForce RTX 4070 and Prime GeForce RTX 4060 TI. They are equipped with a three-fan cooling system and are thin enough to be used in small SFF chassis.

Measuring 50 mm thick and 269 mm long, the 2.5-slot Prime GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and Prime GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards fit easily into NVIDIA’s recommended compact SFF PC form factor.

Each Prime graphics card is equipped with three Axial-tech nine-blade fans. A metal rear panel with a vent works in tandem with these fans to keep noise and temperature under control.

During light loads and at low temperatures, the fans can stop and enter passive cooling mode. A mechanical dual profile switch in the BIOS also allows you to choose between performance and quiet modes.

The company notes that the two ball bearings of the fans have twice the service life of other types of bearings. In addition, the graphics cards are equipped with long-life capacitors.

The Prime ecosystem takes another step forward with the ASUS Prime AP201 microATX chassis. The side panel of the case is made of tempered glass or with a mesh side panel. ASUS has also just announced the first Prime AIO liquid CPU cooler.

The Prime family also includes affordable power supplies. Available in 750W and 850W versions, the ASUS Prime Gold series power supplies offer full modularity, ATX 3.0 compliance, 80 Plus Gold certification, and an eight-year warranty.