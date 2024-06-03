ASUS at Computex presented a new line of AI-enabled devices. In particular, the company presented Copilot+ PCs that have advanced computing capabilities and NPUs with AI computing performance of over 45 TOPS.

The most important announcement from ASUS’s presentation was the Zenbook S 16, a thin and light premium laptop made of Ceraluminum hybrid material that is available in a variety of colors. The manufacturer emphasizes the OLED display. The laptop has different configurations, and in the maximum configuration, the user will receive an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

There are also plans to release a 14-inch Zenbook S 14 with a next-generation Intel Core Ultra processor, which is expected in the second half of 2024. Finally, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 represents the future of artificial intelligence laptops. This is the first laptop model from ASUS with an AI module with performance up to 45 TOPS.

Other announcements include the ProArt P16 laptop and the ProArt PX13 laptop-transformer, which are also equipped with processors up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 video accelerators. The NPU neural processor is also capable of processing AI tasks with performance up to 50 TOPS, and the powerful RTX GPU – up to 321 TOPS.

The ProArt PZ13 is IP52-rated and tested in military environments. It has a replaceable keyboard and is equipped with the latest Snapdragon processor with AI support, which makes it easier to work on creative tasks in mobile environments. The PZ13 is part of the Copilot+ generation.

ASUS also introduced the TUF A16 and TUF A14, two gaming laptops that are also equipped with processors up to AMD AI 9 HX 370 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. These laptops also have displays with high refresh rates and support for G-SYNC technology. There are also audio systems with Dolby Atmos support.

The laptops have 16- or 14-inch displays with a 2.5K resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate. They also include LPDDR5X RAM with a frequency of 7500 MHz and a PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive of up to 2 TB.

ASUS also presented the ExpertBook P5 laptop during its presentation. The device is aimed at various professional users, home office workers, and entrepreneurs.

The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra, Intel’s flagship processor for next-generation AI computers. As a result, the performance of AI tasks is over 100 TOPS. The laptop also has a 14-inch screen with a 2.5K resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio.

The Zenbook S 16, ProArt P16 and PX13, which are powered by AMD processors, are now available for order at asus.com. Zenbook S 16 starts at $1,399. The ProArt PX13 transforming laptop is available for $1,699, and the ProArt P16 laptop in a traditional form factor is available for $1,899.

ASUS Data Center Solutions also offers AI-enabled servers, such as the ESC AI POD with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 GPU accelerators, which enable the use of models with trillions of parameters in real time.

ASUS also presented new monitors. ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV is a 27-inch professional monitor with a resolution of 5120×2880 pixels and a high pixel density of 218 PPI. With 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage and 100% sRGB, it delivers realistic color reproduction. The company also introduced the ProArt Display PA32KCX, the world’s first professional monitor with an 8K Mini LED panel and built-in calibrator.

The company’s Data Center Solutions division, which is the driving force behind the company’s comprehensive AI strategy, introduced ASUS ESC AI POD systems based on NVIDIA GB200, B100, B200, and GH200 GPUs. In particular, the ESC AI POD based on NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, according to the company, is the world’s most powerful rack-mounted solution for building intelligent inference and real-time machine learning based on models with trillions of parameters.

ASUS also presented a new product in the ASUS NUC line – a compact and intelligent minicomputer NUC 14 Performance, built on the foundation inherited from Intel NUC devices. The new model is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7/9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/4070 graphics cards.