After the debut of the electric car Audi Q6 e-tron in the most powerful all-wheel drive versions, it was logical that simpler and more affordable variants would appear. And now CARSCOOPS tells about just such an electric vehicle – the new Audi Q6 e-tron Performance electric crossover.
Despite the loud word Performance in the name, this version is actually a bit simplified compared to the first incarnations of the Audi Q6 e-tron. This is noticeable even visually: dark glossy Mythos Black decor, the usual 18-inch wheels, seats with fabric trim, etc. Although the overall body and interior shapes have not changed.
However, the most important difference of the Audi Q6 e-tron Performance is not visible from the outside or inside: this electric vehicle has only one electric motor mounted at the rear. Expectedly, the power output has decreased – now only 240 kW or 326 hp; but this is still enough to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 km/h. At the same time, with the same battery, the use of only one electric motor allows for a slight reduction in energy consumption and, accordingly, an increase in the range – up to 641 km.
The offer of the Audi Q6 e-tron Performance electric car hardly looks very emotional and exciting, but it is definitely very practical. Especially if you consider the significant price reduction of about 6,000 euros: the price of the Audi Q6 e-tron Performance model in Europe starts at 68,800 euros.
Loading comments …