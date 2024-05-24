The startup Daylight Computer has introduced the DC-1 tablet, which they call a new type of “computer” that is not addictive or distracting, and is also a healthier device.

“The vision for Daylight is to build a whole ecosystem of healthier, more humane computers that respect our health, attention, and freedom,” the company writes on its website.

Daylight Computer DC-1, the first tablet with a 60 Hz e-ink screen, is introduced

The tablet runs on the Android operating system and allows you to install the necessary applications, including Notion, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and ChatGPT.

Daylight Computer has a 10.5-inch Live Paper-like e-ink display with a resolution of 1600×1200 dots and a frequency of 60 Hz. Thus, it is the first device with an “electronic paper” screen that refreshes at the speed of a standard liquid crystal display.

Among other things, thanks to the e-ink screen, this device can also be used as an e-reader for reading digital books. The company also claims that the tablet is more comfortable to use in the sun, and that it can withstand a full day of use on a single charge. The device also has support for a Wacom pen that doesn’t need to be charged, but no other specifications were specified.

