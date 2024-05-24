The startup Daylight Computer has introduced the DC-1 tablet, which they call a new type of “computer” that is not addictive or distracting, and is also a healthier device.

“The vision for Daylight is to build a whole ecosystem of healthier, more humane computers that respect our health, attention, and freedom,” the company writes on its website.

The tablet runs on the Android operating system and allows you to install the necessary applications, including Notion, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and ChatGPT.

Daylight Computer has a 10.5-inch Live Paper-like e-ink display with a resolution of 1600×1200 dots and a frequency of 60 Hz. Thus, it is the first device with an “electronic paper” screen that refreshes at the speed of a standard liquid crystal display.

Among other things, thanks to the e-ink screen, this device can also be used as an e-reader for reading digital books. The company also claims that the tablet is more comfortable to use in the sun, and that it can withstand a full day of use on a single charge. The device also has support for a Wacom pen that doesn’t need to be charged, but no other specifications were specified.

13-inch iPad Air.