On May 16, Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT was released on PC and gathered 77 thousand players on Steam, outpacing God Of War and The Last of Us.

Currently, 40.379 thousand users are playing the game. Helldivers 2 still holds the first place with 458.709 thousand players.

Ghost of Tsushima is an adventure game from Sucker Punch Productions, released by Sony. It tells the story of Jin Sakkai, the last samurai left on the Mongol-occupied island of Tsushima.

The game developers were inspired by the films of legendary director Akira Kurosawa, and it shows. The project received the Best PlayStation Game 2020 award, beating The Last of Us Part 2.

We also remember that John Wick director Chad Stahelski reported that he is working on the adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima. The director plans to work only with Japanese actors and shoot the film in the original Japanese language.