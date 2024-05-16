The Chornozem Interactive studio is developing a game about the Chornobyl zone called Echo of Pripyat. It is a walking simulator, a narrative adventurous game. The project already has a Steam page.

“Echo of Pripyat” is an exciting walking simulator that immerses the player in the atmosphere of the Chernobyl exclusion zone, conveying all the horrors and fears of people left in this forgotten land. The game is created to allow the player to feel the soul of this mysterious place. Explore the forbidden zones of Chernobyl, facing dangers and mysteries.

Go through trials that will test your endurance and determination.

Be prepared to encounter the unknown lurking in the dark corners of the zone.

The immersive atmosphere of Chernobyl is achieved through sound effects and visual effects. Realistic recreation of the exclusion zone using advanced graphics,” the game’s description says.

Echo of Pripyat is scheduled to be released in August 2024 (just before the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl?), but judging by the fact that the authors are also planning to launch a Kickstarter, it will be only a prologue.

The Polish studio The Farm 51, the authors of the game Chernobylite, already had a similar VR project about Chornobyl – Chernobyl VR Project. In fact, a year ago we made a selection of various games about Chornobyl.

As a reminder, starting today, the Planeta Kino cinema chain will start showing the documentary “EPISODES: The Shadow of Chernobyl, dedicated to the development of the first S.T.A.L.K.E.R. We have already watched this film, it turned out to be really very decent, with respect, tact and a huge dose of nostalgia.