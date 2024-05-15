Jake Solomon, the creative director of XCOM, XCOM 2, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, has left Firaxis after 23 years and founded a new studio, Midsummer Studios. It’s already working on a life simulation game like The Sims, Gematsu reports.

Midsummer Studios has also been joined by former developers from Maxis, the studio that actually released The Sims. Among them is Grant Rodiek, who worked at Maxis for 18 years on various parts and add-ons of The Sims.

Midsummer Studios has raised $6 million in investments. Transcend Fund, Tirta Ventures, Betaworks Ventures, 1Up Ventures, F4 Fund, KRAFTON, and Day Zero Productions joined the financing.

The upcoming life simulation game promises to focus on stories, allowing players to share unique moments that they have experienced during the game.