Microsoft will launch its own online store for its games on smartphones in July, creating an alternative to Apple and Google’s app stores, Bloomberg reports.

This is a browser-based store that will be available on all devices in all countries, regardless of platform policy. Also, all games and in-game purchases in the store will be cross-platform.

The company intends to make it easier to play on consoles, computers, and mobile devices. According to Xbox President Sarah Bond, the first addition to the web store may be cross-platform Minecraft.

Microsoft also plans to offer discounts to its customers if they use the company’s store.

Epic has already done this in the past, offering its users a 20% discount on Fortnite currency on its own website. In response, Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their app stores.

Epic has filed lawsuits against both tech giants, accusing them of unlawful monopoly control over mobile phone ecosystems.

Last fall, it was reported that Epic Games won a high-profile antitrust case against Google. After that, Google announced an appeal.