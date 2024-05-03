Andriy Kostiushko, director of Creoteam and game designer of Football, Tactics & Glory, has released a demo of Threads of War, which he has been developing over the past year with his 11-year-old son, a programmer, in his spare time.

Threads of War combines the mechanics of Battle City and roguelite. The game is made in the style of Ukrainian embroidery and allows you to go through the liberation of Ukrainian cities in the first year of a full-scale war. You can play either alone or together.

In Threads of War, players will be able to appreciate the modernized Battle City mechanics, roguelite elements, and game style. In addition, the game has an editor where you can create your own location and play on it.

During the demo, players will be able to liberate five regions out of the planned 14: Hostomel, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv. There will be three types of enemy tanks, one boss, one music track, and enough active and passive bonuses to evaluate the game’s mechanics.

The game’s difficulty levels are distinguished by a set of new rules. To complete the game, you need to free all regions at 10 difficulty levels. Each subsequent level is unlocked after completing the previous one. The first three levels will be available in the demo version.

“It’s not so much a game of reaction or accuracy as it is of prioritizing. You see a bonus on a nearby location that can give you an extra shield. If you do not take the bonus in 5 seconds, it will disappear. Meanwhile, an enemy command tank is passing by, and you can get a temporary powerful boost by shooting it down. You also see a slow but fortified enemy approaching your headquarters. You need to quickly decide what sequence to follow,” the author describes.

According to the developer, he and his son spent quite a bit of time prototyping and finding the right feel for the game. They think they have managed to create this feeling.

At the same time, they invite players to leave their impressions on the Steam forum. This will help the developers to improve the gameplay and release a more advanced game.

You can download the Threads of War demo on the game’s Steam page.