At the Game Developers Conference (GDC), Larian Studios founder Sven Winke said that the studio has no plans to release any add-ons or DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3 and Baldur’s Gate 4, IGN reports.

Instead, according to Vincke, Larian plans to completely move away from Dungeons & Dragons and do something new. The studio will leave all intellectual property rights in the hands of Wizards of the Coast publishing house.

This is a big surprise, given the significant success of Baldur’s Gate 3. Many fans assumed that DLC or expansion packs would be on the way. Larian has released several large free patches that added, among other things, an epilogue.

Larian Studios also reported earlier about the possibility of creating DLC. Speaking at gamescom 2023, Larian Studios’ Senior Product Manager Tom Butler said that they had discussions about doing more for Baldur’s Gate 3, although they were focused on patches at the time.

It looks like Larian Studios’ next project might be another Divinity installment. In an interview with IGN shortly before the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, Winke said that a Divinity: Original Sin sequel is definitely on the horizon, but the team is busy developing Baldur’s Gate 3. In addition, Vincke once mentioned that the next game in the Divinity series would not be what the studio’s fans are used to.