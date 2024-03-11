Google Wallet will now automatically pull up movie tickets and boarding passes from the mail.

The company announced the new update on its developer blog. Tickets and coupons will automatically appear in Wallet if users receive relevant emails.

Currently, the new functionality is available only for some global cinema chains and airlines, but Google will work on expanding the list of these companies in the future.

Additionally, users will also be able to manually archive most tickets and coupons by moving them to Archived Cards. Users can also unarchive tickets and coupons as needed.

Another new feature of Google Wallet is the ability to use loyalty cards saved in Wallet to highlight store benefits when users browse products in Google Search and Shopping. However, this feature is currently only available in the US.